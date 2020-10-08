Asiana Airlines expands A380 scenic flights in Oct/Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Asiana Airlines this week expands offering of Airbus A380 domestic scenic flights, originally scheduled on 24OCT20 and 25OCT20. The Star Alliance carrier will be adding extra flights, scheduled on 31OCT20 and 01NOV20. Information on flight bookings can be found on Asiana’s Korean website.

Planned schedule as follows.

OZ8999 ICN1100 – 1320KPO 388

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.