Asiana Airlines expands A380 scenic flights in Oct/Nov 2020

Asiana Airlines this week expands offering of Airbus A380 domestic scenic flights, originally scheduled on 24OCT20 and 25OCT20. The Star Alliance carrier will be adding extra flights, scheduled on 31OCT20 and 01NOV20. Information on flight bookings can be found on Asiana’s Korean website.



Planned schedule as follows.



OZ8999 ICN1100 – 1320KPO 388