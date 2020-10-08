Qatar Airways adds San Francisco service from mid-Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Qatar Airways from December 2020 is adding new service to the US West Coast, as the airline announced the launch of Doha – San Francisco route. From 15DEC20 to 27MAR21, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly. Reservation opened on Wednesday 07OCT20.

QR737 DOH0815 – 1255SFO 359 x135
QR738 SFO1455 – 1715+1DOH 359 x135