Qatar Airways adds San Francisco service from mid-Dec 2020

Qatar Airways from December 2020 is adding new service to the US West Coast, as the airline announced the launch of Doha – San Francisco route. From 15DEC20 to 27MAR21, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly. Reservation opened on Wednesday 07OCT20.



QR737 DOH0815 – 1255SFO 359 x135

QR738 SFO1455 – 1715+1DOH 359 x135