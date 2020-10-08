LOT Polish Airlines W20 Intercontinental network as of 07OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

LOT Polish Airlines in the last few days gradually filed changes to its planned Intercontinental network for winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. Updated operation as of 07OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.

Budapest – New York JFK eff 03DEC20 3 weekly 787-8
Budapest – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-8
Krakow – Chicago O’Hare 20DEC20 – 11JAN21 1 weekly 787-9
Warsaw – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-8
Warsaw – Chicago O’Hare 4-5 weekly 787-9
Warsaw – Colombo eff 02DEC20 3 weekly  787-8/-9
Warsaw – Delhi eff 01DEC20 4 weekly 787-8/-9
Warsaw – New York JFK 4-6 weekly 787-9
Warsaw – Nur-Sultan 11DEC20 – 09JAN21 1 weekly 737-800
Warsaw – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-8
Warsaw – Singapore 1 weekly 787-8
Warsaw – Tel Aviv 5 weekly 737-8
Warsaw – Tokyo Narita 1-2 weekly 787-8
Warsaw – Toronto 3 weekly 787-8/-9