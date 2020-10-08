LOT Polish Airlines W20 Intercontinental network as of 07OCT20

LOT Polish Airlines in the last few days gradually filed changes to its planned Intercontinental network for winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. Updated operation as of 07OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Budapest – New York JFK eff 03DEC20 3 weekly 787-8

Budapest – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-8

Krakow – Chicago O’Hare 20DEC20 – 11JAN21 1 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-8

Warsaw – Chicago O’Hare 4-5 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Colombo eff 02DEC20 3 weekly 787-8/-9

Warsaw – Delhi eff 01DEC20 4 weekly 787-8/-9

Warsaw – New York JFK 4-6 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Nur-Sultan 11DEC20 – 09JAN21 1 weekly 737-800

Warsaw – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-8

Warsaw – Singapore 1 weekly 787-8

Warsaw – Tel Aviv 5 weekly 737-8

Warsaw – Tokyo Narita 1-2 weekly 787-8

Warsaw – Toronto 3 weekly 787-8/-9