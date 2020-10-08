Cathay Pacific Nov 2020 Regional operations as of 07OCT20

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon in recent schedule update filed planned operation for November 2020 on various regional routes. As of 07OCT20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Note various travel restrictions and policies from the CAAC continue to impact planned operation, therefore additional changes remain highly possible.



Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong – Bangkok 5 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 4 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Cebu 2 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Manila 1 daily A330-300

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Singapore 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Tokyo Haneda 2 daily 777-300/-300ER



Cathay Dragon

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Chengdu 2 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Guangzhou 1 daily A320

Hong Kong – Hangzhou 2 daily A320/321/330

Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao 9 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Xiamen 2 weekly A330-300



Separately, not covered on Airlineroute previously, Cathay Pacific intends to resume Hong Kong – Tel Aviv service as early as 05NOV20, initially with 1 weekly A350-1000XWB.