Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon in recent schedule update filed planned operation for November 2020 on various regional routes. As of 07OCT20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Note various travel restrictions and policies from the CAAC continue to impact planned operation, therefore additional changes remain highly possible.
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong – Bangkok 5 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 4 weekly 777-300ER
Hong Kong – Cebu 2 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Manila 1 daily A330-300
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Singapore 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A350-1000XWB
Hong Kong – Tokyo Haneda 2 daily 777-300/-300ER
Cathay Dragon
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Chengdu 2 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Guangzhou 1 daily A320
Hong Kong – Hangzhou 2 daily A320/321/330
Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao 9 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Xiamen 2 weekly A330-300
Separately, not covered on Airlineroute previously, Cathay Pacific intends to resume Hong Kong – Tel Aviv service as early as 05NOV20, initially with 1 weekly A350-1000XWB.
Cathay Pacific Nov 2020 Regional operations as of 07OCT20
Posted
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon in recent schedule update filed planned operation for November 2020 on various regional routes. As of 07OCT20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Note various travel restrictions and policies from the CAAC continue to impact planned operation, therefore additional changes remain highly possible.