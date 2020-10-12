Air Canada Nov 2020 US operations as of 09OCT20

Air Canada has filed updated schedule for the month of November 2020 for US service, as the airline continues to operate reduced service. Planned operation as of 09OCT20 as follows.



Montreal – Boston 5 weekly Embraer E175

Montreal – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily Embraer E175

Montreal – Newark 2 daily Embraer E175

Montreal – New York LaGuardia 1 daily Embraer E175

Montreal – Orlando 1 daily A320

Toronto – Boston 1 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 2 daily A319/320/321 (including rouge aircraft)

Toronto – Fort Myers 5 weekly A321

Toronto – Las Vegas 2 weekly A320/321

Toronto – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-8

Toronto – Miami 3 weekly A321

Toronto – Newark 3 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – New York LaGuardia 2 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – Orlando 1 daily rouge A319/321

Toronto – Phoenix 2 weekly A319/320

Toronto – Tampa 2 weekly A321

Toronto – Washington Dulles 1 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – Washington Reagan 1 daily CRJ200

Vancouver – Las Vegas 3 weekly A320

Vancouver – Los Angeles 1 daily A321

Vancouver – Portland OR 1 daily Dash8-Q400

Vancouver – Phoenix 1 daily CRJ900

Vancouver – San Francisco 1 daily A320

Vancouver – Seattle 1 daily Dash8-Q400