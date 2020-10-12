Air Canada has filed updated schedule for the month of November 2020 for US service, as the airline continues to operate reduced service. Planned operation as of 09OCT20 as follows.
Montreal – Boston 5 weekly Embraer E175
Montreal – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily Embraer E175
Montreal – Newark 2 daily Embraer E175
Montreal – New York LaGuardia 1 daily Embraer E175
Montreal – Orlando 1 daily A320
Toronto – Boston 1 daily Embraer E175
Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily Embraer E175
Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 2 daily A319/320/321 (including rouge aircraft)
Toronto – Fort Myers 5 weekly A321
Toronto – Las Vegas 2 weekly A320/321
Toronto – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-8
Toronto – Miami 3 weekly A321
Toronto – Newark 3 daily Embraer E175
Toronto – New York LaGuardia 2 daily Embraer E175
Toronto – Orlando 1 daily rouge A319/321
Toronto – Phoenix 2 weekly A319/320
Toronto – Tampa 2 weekly A321
Toronto – Washington Dulles 1 daily Embraer E175
Toronto – Washington Reagan 1 daily CRJ200
Vancouver – Las Vegas 3 weekly A320
Vancouver – Los Angeles 1 daily A321
Vancouver – Portland OR 1 daily Dash8-Q400
Vancouver – Phoenix 1 daily CRJ900
Vancouver – San Francisco 1 daily A320
Vancouver – Seattle 1 daily Dash8-Q400
Air Canada Nov 2020 US operations as of 09OCT20
