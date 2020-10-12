EVA Air resumes two-way Taipei – Bangkok pax flights from late-Oct 2020

EVA Air at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to resume two-way Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok service, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Currently the airline is only accepting reservation for Bangkok departure. Taipei departure is available for reservation from 25OCT20. Initially EVA operates this route twice weekly.



BR211 TPE0745 – 1040BKK 77W 57

BR212 BKK1210 – 1645TPE 77W 57



Day 5 operates from 06NOV20.