SkyUp Airlines adds Zanzibar service from late-Oct 2020

Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines from late-October 2020 plans to offer service to Tanzania, as the airline schedules Kyiv Borispil – Zanzibar flights, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Based on schedule listing, the airline did not list any technical stop, as elapsed flying time from Zanzibar to Kyiv is scheduled at 10hrs 55mins.



Following schedule is effective 27OCT20, although first flight commences on 23OCT20.



PQ6971 KBP0200 – 1150ZNZ 738 25

PQ6972 ZNZ1250 – 2245KBP 738 25