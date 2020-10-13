Ethiopian Airlines New York / Houston service changes from late-Oct 2020

Ethiopian Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned service to the US, in particular New York and Houston. From 25OCT20, the airline will offer 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Lome – Newark and 3 weekly Addis Ababa – Lome – New York JFK flights, on board Boeing 787-8 aircraft.



Addis Ababa – Lome – Newark

ET508 ADD0825 – 1115LFW1215 – 1900EWR 788 x136

ET509 EWR2100 – 1145+1LFW1245+1 – 2110+1ADD 788 x136



Addis Ababa – Lome – New York JFK

ET512 ADD0825 – 1115LFW1215 – 1900JFK 787 136

ET513 JFK2100 – 1145+1LFW1245+1 – 2110+1ADD 787 136



The Lome – New York JFK sector will replace Abidjan – New York JFK sector, while discontinues Lome – Houston sector. These adjustments will remain in 2021, based on current listing.