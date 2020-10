Uzbekistan Airways W20 Provisional International operation as of 12OCT20

Uzbekistan Airways recently filed provisional International operation for winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned operation as of 12OCT20 as follows. Due to current condition, further adjustment for November and December schedule is expected in the next few weeks, therefore certain routes listed below may not be resumed until 1Q21 at the earliest.



Samarkand – Istanbul 3 weekly A320

Tashkent – Almaty 3 weekly A320

Tashkent – Baku 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Delhi 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Dubai 4 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 06DEC20)

Tashkent – Dushanbe 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787

Tashkent – Istanbul 7 weekly 787

Tashkent – Kazan 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Krasnodar 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – London Heathrow eff 01DEC20 2 weekly 757

Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 7 weekly 767/787

Tashkent – New York JFK 1 weekly 787 (2 weekly 17DEC20 – 10JAN21)

Tashkent – Novosibirsk 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Nur-Sultan 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 07DEC20)

Tashkent – Riga 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Rostov-on-Don 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – St. Petersburg 2 weekly 767

Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787

Tashkent – Sharjah eff 01DEC20 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Tbilisi eff 01DEC20 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Tel Aviv 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Vladivostok 1 weekly 757