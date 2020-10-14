Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental network as of 13OCT20

Lufthansa earlier this month filed changes to its Intercontinental network for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As the airline already filed additional adjustment for the month of November, the following planned operation focuses on 01DEC20 – 27MAR21, as of 13OCT20.
Additional changes remain possible.
Frankfurt – Abuja – Port Harcourt 5 weekly A330-300
Frankfurt – Addis Ababa Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Almaty Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Atlanta eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A340-300 operating
Frankfurt – Austin Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Baku Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Bangalore A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Bangkok Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating
Frankfurt – Beijing Capital Reduce from 6-7 to 3 weekly, A340-300 operating
Frankfurt – Beirut Reduce from 6-7 to 3 weekly, A321neo
Frankfurt – Bogota eff 03DEC20 Reduce from 5-7 to 3 weekly, A340-300 replaces -600
Frankfurt – Boston Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 replaces 747-400 (7 weekly from 01MAR21)
Frankfurt – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 747-8I operating
Frankfurt – Cairo Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A321neo
Frankfurt – Cancun 3 weekly A340-300
Frankfurt – Cape Town Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A340-300 operating
Frankfurt – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Chennai Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A340-300 operating
Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB replaces 747-8I
Frankfurt – Dallas/Ft. Worth Reduce from 6-7 to 3 weekly, A330-300/340-300 operating
Frankfurt – Dammam – Bahrain 2 weekly A330-300 until 27DEC20
Frankfurt – Delhi A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Denver Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: A330-300 replaces 747-400)
Frankfurt – Detroit eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A330-300 operating
Frankfurt – Dubai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Erbil Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A340-300 replaces 747-8I
Frankfurt – Houston A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Johannesburg Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating
Frankfurt – Kuwait City – Bahrain 2 weekly A330-300 (until 29DEC20)
Frankfurt – Kuwait City – Dammam eff 02JAN21 Routing resumes, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating
Frankfurt – Lagos – Malabo Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating
Frankfurt – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 747-8I
Frankfurt – Luanda Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating
Frankfurt – Male 2 weekly A330-300
Frankfurt – Mexico City Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating (7 weekly from 01MAR21)
Frankfurt – Miami A340-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Frankfurt – Mumbai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Nagoya Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Nairobi 5 weekly A330-300
Frankfurt – Nanjing Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, A340-300 operating
Frankfurt – Newark A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily
Frankfurt – New York JFK Reduce from 2 daily to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21), A330-300 operating
Frankfurt – Nur-Sultan – Almaty Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Orlando eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A340-300 replaces 747-400
Frankfurt – Panama City Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Philadelphia eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 5-7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (5 weekly from 01MAR21)
Frankfurt – Qingdao Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Riyadh 3 weekly A330-300 until 28DEC20
Frankfurt – Riyadh – Bahrain eff 02JAN21 Routing resumes, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A330-300 operating
Frankfurt – San Diego Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – San Francisco A340-300 replaces -600, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01MAR21)
Frankfurt – San Jose (Costa Rica) Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A340-300 operating
Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 747-8I
Frankfurt – Seattle Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Frankfurt – Seoul Incheon eff 02MAR21 Service resumption, A340-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 747-8I operating (3 weekly from 06MAR21)
Frankfurt – Shenyang Service cancelled in NW20
Frankfurt – Singapore A340-300 replaces 747-8I, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 28FEB21)
Frankfurt – Tampa eff 02MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 6 to 3 weekly. A330-300 replaces A340-300
Frankfurt – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 14DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A340-300 operating (5 weekly from 02FEB21, 7 weekly from 01MAR21)
Frankfurt – Tel Aviv Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A321neo
Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda A350-900XWB replaces 747-8I, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21. A350 operates from 02DEC20; Previous plan: A340-300)
Frankfurt – Toronto A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Frankfurt – Vancouver A330-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21)
Frankfurt – Washington Dulles A330-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21)
Munich – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20
Munich – Beijing Capital eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 5 to 2 weekly. A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Cape Town eff 13DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 5-6 to 3-4 weekly. A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Charlotte Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (3 weekly 18NOV20 – 02DEC20)
Munich – Delhi 1 daily A350-900XWB
Munich – Hong Kong Service cancelled in NW20
Munich – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Mexico City Service cancelled in NW20
Munich – Miami Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Montreal Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (5 weekly from 01MAR21)
Munich – Mumbai Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Newark Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Munich – New York JFK Service cancelled in NW20
Munich – Osaka Kansai eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A350-900XWB operating
Munich – San Francisco eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Service cancelled in NW20
Munich – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Munich – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (3 weekly from 02MAR21)
Munich – Singapore Service cancelled in NW20
Munich – Tel Aviv eff 15DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A320 operating
Munich – Tokyo Haneda eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A350-900XWB operating
Munich – Washington Dulles Service cancelled in NW20
Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental network as of 13OCT20
