Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental network as of 13OCT20

Lufthansa earlier this month filed changes to its Intercontinental network for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As the airline already filed additional adjustment for the month of November, the following planned operation focuses on 01DEC20 – 27MAR21, as of 13OCT20.



Additional changes remain possible.



Frankfurt – Abuja – Port Harcourt 5 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Addis Ababa Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Almaty Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Atlanta eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A340-300 operating

Frankfurt – Austin Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Baku Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Bangalore A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Bangkok Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating

Frankfurt – Beijing Capital Reduce from 6-7 to 3 weekly, A340-300 operating

Frankfurt – Beirut Reduce from 6-7 to 3 weekly, A321neo

Frankfurt – Bogota eff 03DEC20 Reduce from 5-7 to 3 weekly, A340-300 replaces -600

Frankfurt – Boston Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 replaces 747-400 (7 weekly from 01MAR21)

Frankfurt – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 747-8I operating

Frankfurt – Cairo Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A321neo

Frankfurt – Cancun 3 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Cape Town Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A340-300 operating

Frankfurt – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Chennai Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A340-300 operating

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB replaces 747-8I

Frankfurt – Dallas/Ft. Worth Reduce from 6-7 to 3 weekly, A330-300/340-300 operating

Frankfurt – Dammam – Bahrain 2 weekly A330-300 until 27DEC20

Frankfurt – Delhi A340-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Denver Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: A330-300 replaces 747-400)

Frankfurt – Detroit eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A330-300 operating

Frankfurt – Dubai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Erbil Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A340-300 replaces 747-8I

Frankfurt – Houston A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Johannesburg Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating

Frankfurt – Kuwait City – Bahrain 2 weekly A330-300 (until 29DEC20)

Frankfurt – Kuwait City – Dammam eff 02JAN21 Routing resumes, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

Frankfurt – Lagos – Malabo Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

Frankfurt – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 747-8I

Frankfurt – Luanda Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating

Frankfurt – Male 2 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Mexico City Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating (7 weekly from 01MAR21)

Frankfurt – Miami A340-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Frankfurt – Mumbai A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Nagoya Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Nairobi 5 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Nanjing Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, A340-300 operating

Frankfurt – Newark A330-300 replaces 747-8I, 1 daily

Frankfurt – New York JFK Reduce from 2 daily to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21), A330-300 operating

Frankfurt – Nur-Sultan – Almaty Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Orlando eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A340-300 replaces 747-400

Frankfurt – Panama City Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Philadelphia eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 5-7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (5 weekly from 01MAR21)

Frankfurt – Qingdao Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Riyadh 3 weekly A330-300 until 28DEC20

Frankfurt – Riyadh – Bahrain eff 02JAN21 Routing resumes, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A330-300 operating

Frankfurt – San Diego Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – San Francisco A340-300 replaces -600, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01MAR21)

Frankfurt – San Jose (Costa Rica) Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A340-300 operating

Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 747-8I

Frankfurt – Seattle Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Frankfurt – Seoul Incheon eff 02MAR21 Service resumption, A340-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 747-8I operating (3 weekly from 06MAR21)

Frankfurt – Shenyang Service cancelled in NW20

Frankfurt – Singapore A340-300 replaces 747-8I, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 28FEB21)

Frankfurt – Tampa eff 02MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 6 to 3 weekly. A330-300 replaces A340-300

Frankfurt – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 14DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A340-300 operating (5 weekly from 02FEB21, 7 weekly from 01MAR21)

Frankfurt – Tel Aviv Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A321neo

Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda A350-900XWB replaces 747-8I, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21. A350 operates from 02DEC20; Previous plan: A340-300)

Frankfurt – Toronto A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Frankfurt – Vancouver A330-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21)

Frankfurt – Washington Dulles A330-300 replaces 747-400, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01MAR21)

Munich – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20

Munich – Beijing Capital eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 5 to 2 weekly. A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Cape Town eff 13DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 5-6 to 3-4 weekly. A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Charlotte Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (3 weekly 18NOV20 – 02DEC20)

Munich – Delhi 1 daily A350-900XWB

Munich – Hong Kong Service cancelled in NW20

Munich – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Mexico City Service cancelled in NW20

Munich – Miami Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Montreal Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (5 weekly from 01MAR21)

Munich – Mumbai Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Newark Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Munich – New York JFK Service cancelled in NW20

Munich – Osaka Kansai eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A350-900XWB operating

Munich – San Francisco eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Service cancelled in NW20

Munich – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (3 weekly from 02MAR21)

Munich – Singapore Service cancelled in NW20

Munich – Tel Aviv eff 15DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly. A320 operating

Munich – Tokyo Haneda eff 01MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A350-900XWB operating

Munich – Washington Dulles Service cancelled in NW20