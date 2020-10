brussels airlines NW20 Intercontinental network as of 13OCT20

brussels airlines earlier this month adjusted planned Intercontinental operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season. The new season sees operation split into 2 parts, as the airline operates revised routing and frequencies until 14FEB21 inclusive. Normal operation (with reduced frequency) will gradually return as early as 15FEB21.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



25OCT20 – 14FEB21

Brussels – Accra – Abidjan – Brussels 3 weekly

Brussels – Banjul – Dakar – Brussels 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16DEC20)

Brussels – Bujumbura – Entebbe 1 weekly

Brussels – Cotonou – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly

Brussels – Dakar 3 weekly

Brussels – Douala – Yaounde 3 weekly

Brussels – Entebbe – Kigali 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17DEC20 to 19JAN21)

Brussels – Freetown – Monrovia – Brussels 3 weekly (4 weekly from 07DEC20, 5 weekly 15DEC20 – 12JAN21)

Brussels – Kinshasa 4 weekly (5 weekly 13DEC20 – 18JAN21; Extra flights in late-Dec)

Brussels – Lome – Abidjan – Brussels 2 weekly

Brussels – Tel Aviv eff 16NOV20 Service resumption, reduce from 12 to 4 weekly

Brussels – Yaounde – Douala 1 weekly



15FEB21 – 27MAR21

Brussels – Abidjan – Cotonou 2 weekly

Brussels – Abidjan – Monrovia 3 weekly

Brussels – Accra – Lome 3 weekly

Brussels – Bujumbura – Entebbe – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Dakar – Banjul 4 weekly

Brussels – Dakar – Freetown 3 weekly

Brussels – Douala – Yaounde 5 weekly

Brussels – Kigali – Entebbe – Brussels 3 weekly

Brussels – Kinshasa 3 weekly

Brussels – Luanda – Kinshasa – Brussels 2 weekly

Brussels – New York JFK 3 weekly (Service resumption)

Brussels – Tel Aviv 6 weekly



In Northern winter 2020/21 season, following destinations will not be offered: Montreal, Ouagadougou, Washington Dulles.