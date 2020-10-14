Swiss schedules one-time Boeing 777 Lisbon service in Dec 2020

Swiss International Air Lines in mid-December 2020 schedules one-time Boeing 777-300ER service to Portugal, with the widebody aircraft operating Zurich – Lisbon route on 19DEC20. LX2084/2085 will see the 777 operating, instead of Airbus A321neo aircraft.



LX2084 ZRH1015 – 1200LIS 77W 19DEC20

LX2085 LIS1330 – 1715ZRH 77W 19DEC20



Extra flight is also added on 19DEC20 as LX2782/2783 with A321neo, departing Zurich in morning hours.