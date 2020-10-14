Emirates in recent schedule update filed additional changes for Australia and New Zealand for Northern winter 2020/21 season, focusing on Sydney and Christchurch. Between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21, planned operation as follows.
Dubai – Sydney 4 weekly 777-300ER
EK414 DXB0200 – 2230SYD 77W x247
EK415 SYD2145 – 0515+1DXB 77W x135
Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch 1 weekly 777-300ER cancelled
Emirates NW20 Sydney / Christchurch operation changes as of 13OCT20
