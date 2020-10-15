Copa Airlines this week is resuming service to Canada, where the airline once again operates Panama City – Toronto route. Upon resumption on 16OCT20, the airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights with 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 16OCT20 – 31OCT20.
CM470 PTY1806 – 0035+1YYZ 738 135
CM471 YYZ1205 – 1631PTY 738 356
Copa Airlines resumes Toronto service from mid-Oct 2020
