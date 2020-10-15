Air Transat consolidates Portugal service in Nov/Dec 2020

Air Transat during the month of November and December is consolidating service to Portugal. From 01NOV20 to 07DEC20, the airline will operate Toronto – Porto – Lisbon – Toronto triangle routing, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft. The airline operates this route once weekly during this period.



TS732 YYZ2000 – 0755+1OPO0940+1 – 1045+1LIS 32Q 7

TS733 OPO0940 – 1045LIS1215 – 1550YYZ 32Q 1



From 08DEC20, the airline schedules 2 weekly each Toronto – Lisbon and Toronto – Porto flights, on board Airbus A321neo LR.