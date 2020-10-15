Air Transat consolidates Portugal service in Nov/Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Transat during the month of November and December is consolidating service to Portugal. From 01NOV20 to 07DEC20, the airline will operate Toronto – Porto – Lisbon – Toronto triangle routing, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft. The airline operates this route once weekly during this period.

TS732 YYZ2000 – 0755+1OPO0940+1 – 1045+1LIS 32Q 7
TS733 OPO0940 – 1045LIS1215 – 1550YYZ 32Q 1

From 08DEC20, the airline schedules 2 weekly each Toronto – Lisbon and Toronto – Porto flights, on board Airbus A321neo LR.