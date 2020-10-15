Vueling in summer 2021 season plans to offer Tenerife North – Porto route, scheduled twice weekly. Current schedule listing sees the airline operating twice weekly with Airbus A320, effective 30MAR21.
VY3226 TFN1545 – 1830OPO 320 26
VY3227 OPO1915 – 2200TFN 320 26
Vueling adds Tenerife North – Porto route in S21
