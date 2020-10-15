Vistara in winter season plans further service expansion on Delhi – London Heathrow route. Currently scheduled 4 times weekly, the airline will add 5th weekly flight (Day 6) from 21NOV20, and further expands to daily by 01DEC20. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.
UK017 DEL1345 – 1745LHR 789 D
UK018 LHR2050 – 1025+1DEL 789 D
Vistara expands London service to daily from Dec 2020
