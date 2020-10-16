Air Busan adds 2 scenic flights with A321LR in late-Oct 2020

Air Busan at the end of October 2020 is set to become the latest airline to offer scenic flights, as the airline opened bookings on Wednesday 14OCT20. Based on the airline’s campaign listing, its new Airbus A321LR aircraft will be operating circular flight to/from Busan on 30OCT20, followed by to/from Seoul Gimpo on 31OCT20.



Planned operational schedule as follows.



BX8930 PUS1030 – 1300PUS 321 30OCT20

BX8931 GMP1030 – 1300GMP 321 31OCT20