Aeroflot Russian Airlines during the month of November 2020 continues to schedule 1 weekly Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon route, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Reservations for travel during the period of 29OCT20 – 20NOV20 opened this week.
SU250 SVO2205 – 1245+1ICN 333 4
SU251 ICN0800 – 1155SVO 333 6
Aeroflot Nov 2020 Seoul operations as of 14OCT20
