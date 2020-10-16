Icelandair 12OCT20 – 08NOV20 operations

Icelandair this week extended interim schedule until first week of November 2020, as the airline continues to update planned operation based on current development. For the period of 12OCT20 – 08NOV20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly (7 weekly from 25OCT20. Service operates to/from Berlin Brandenburg from 08NOV20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen 7 weekly (14-16 weekly from 19OCT20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 7 weekly (14 weekly from 26OCT20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich 4 weekly (3 weekly from 26OCT20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo 6 weekly (8 weekly from 19OCT20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG 7 weekly (additional flights added 19OCT20 – 01NOV20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda 4 weekly (6 weekly from 19OCT20, 8 from 26OCT20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich 3 weekly (2 weekly from 26OCT20)