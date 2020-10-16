Asiana Airlines this week gradually filed additional changes to its overall International network for winter 2020/21 season. As of 0500GMT 16OCT20, the airline has cancelled following routes until 27MAR21 inclusive.
Seoul Incheon – Barcelona
Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang
Seoul Incheon – Cebu (The airline’s latest update only shows passenger traffic from Seoul cancelled until 27MAR21)
Seoul Incheon – Honolulu
Seoul Incheon – Istanbul
Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung (winter schedule for this route was not filed prior to COVID19 impact)
Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki
Seoul Incheon – Okinawa
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG
Seoul Incheon – Phuket
Seoul Incheon – Phu Quoc
Seoul Incheon – Rome
Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Haneda
The airline’s International/domestic connection on Seoul Incheon – Busan route has been cancelled until 31DEC20. The airline has already updated planned service for November, while schedule between 01DEC20 and 27MAR21 on other routes remain pending.
Asiana Airlines NW20 International routes reduction as of 16OCT20
