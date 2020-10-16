Asiana Airlines NW20 International routes reduction as of 16OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines this week gradually filed additional changes to its overall International network for winter 2020/21 season. As of 0500GMT 16OCT20, the airline has cancelled following routes until 27MAR21 inclusive.

Seoul Incheon – Barcelona
Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang
Seoul Incheon – Cebu (The airline’s latest update only shows passenger traffic from Seoul cancelled until 27MAR21)
Seoul Incheon – Honolulu
Seoul Incheon – Istanbul
Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung (winter schedule for this route was not filed prior to COVID19 impact)
Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki
Seoul Incheon – Okinawa
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG
Seoul Incheon – Phuket
Seoul Incheon – Phu Quoc
Seoul Incheon – Rome
Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Haneda

The airline’s International/domestic connection on Seoul Incheon – Busan route has been cancelled until 31DEC20. The airline has already updated planned service for November, while schedule between 01DEC20 and 27MAR21 on other routes remain pending.

