Virgin Atlantic reaffirms Manchester – India network launch in NW20

Virgin Atlantic this past week reaffirmed commitment to its planned service between Manchester and India, as the airline announced it will reopen reservation for its new Manchester – Delhi route, while adding Manchester – Mumbai. Operational schedule filed during the week of 17OCT20’s schedule update, reservation to open in the next few days.



Manchester – Delhi eff 05JAN21 2 weekly 787-9 (Original plan: 3 weekly A330-200 from 26OCT20)

VS324 MAN1050 – 0030+1DEL 789 25

VS325 DEL0220 – 0610MAN 789 36



Manchester – Mumbai eff 19DEC20 3 weekly 787-9

VS326 MAN0935 – 0005+1BOM 789 136

VS327 BOM0245 – 0715MAN 789 247