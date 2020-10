Aeroflot Nov 2020 International operations as of 16OCT20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in last week’s schedule update restored selected International routes, as the airline updates most schedules until 21NOV21. From 25OCT20 to 21NOV20, planned International operation as of 16OCT20 as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible. Certain routes may not be available reservation in certain direction, due to booking restrictions. Note certain routes listed below is available for reservation on/after 22NOV20.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam 2 weekly A320/321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya 5 weekly A320/321 until 12NOV20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Baku 2 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barcelona 2 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgrade 2 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bishkek 6 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Budapest 2 weekly A320/737-800

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 15NOV20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt 2 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva 3 weekly 777-300ER/A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 5 daily A320/321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 2 daily A321/350/777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Los Angeles 1 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male 4 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Miami eff 04NOV20 1 weekly A330-200

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Milan Malpensa 2 weekly A321/737-800

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Minsk 3 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nur-Sultan 1 weekly A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Osh 4 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG 2 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Prague 2 weekly 737-800

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome 2 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tashkent 4 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tel Aviv 1 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tokyo Haneda eff 05NOV20 2 weekly A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vienna 2 weekly A320