Austrian NW20 Intercontinental network as of 16OCT20

Austrian earlier this month filed changes to its Intercontinental operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 16OCT20, planned operation as follows.



Additional changes remain possible, due to travel restrictions. Selected routes may see reservation not available in certain direction.



Vienna – Amman eff 10DEC20 2 weekly A319/320 (3 weekly A320 from 02MAR21)

Vienna – Bangkok 3 weekly 777 (5 weekly from 02DEC20)

Vienna – Beijing Capital eff 15NOV20 1 weekly 767

Vienna – Cairo 7 weekly A319/320

Vienna – Cape Town eff 18DEC20 2 weekly 767

Vienna – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 767 (No operation 16NOV20 – 28NOV20, 5 weekly from 14DEC20)

Vienna – Erbil 3 weekly A319/320/E195

Vienna – Male eff 19DEC20 2 weekly 767

Vienna – Mauritius eff 19DEC20 2 weekly 777 (3 weekly 31DEC20 – 09JAN21)

Vienna – Newark 4 weekly 767 (5 weekly from 30NOV20)

Vienna – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 767 (2 weekly from 07DEC20, 3 weekly from 03MAR21)

Vienna – Tel Aviv 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly 17DEC20 – 20FEB21, 1 daily from 01MAR21)

Vienna – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 02MAR21 5 weekly A320

Vienna – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 767 (5 weekly from 01MAR21)

Vienna – Yerevan 4 weekly A319 (3 weekly 25DEC20 – 04MAR21)