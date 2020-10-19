S7 Airlines Nov 2020 International operations as of 16OCT20

oneWorld member S7 Airlines in recent schedule update filed planned International service, for the month of November 2020. Planned operation as of 16OCT20 as follows. Due to travel restrictions, certain route is not available for reservation for flights departing Russia.



Additional changes remain possible.



Moscow Domodedovo – Antalya 10 weekly A321/737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Dalaman 7 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 11NOV20)

Moscow Domodedovo – Osh 3 weekly 737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Samarkand 1 weekly 737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Tashkent 3 weekly 737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Yerevan 3 weekly A320neo

Novosibirsk – Antalya 2 weekly A320neo until 07NOV20

Novosibirsk – Bukhara 1 weekly A321neo

Novosibirsk – Ferghana 1 weekly A321neo

Novosibirsk – Namangan 1 weekly A321neo

Novosibirsk – Osh 3 weekly A320neo

Novosibirsk – Tashkent 2 weekly A321neo

Vladivostok – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A320neo