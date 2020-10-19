Delta schedules last Boeing 777 service in late-Oct 2020

Delta Air Lines in recent schedule update filed last Boeing 777 scheduled flight. As of 18OCT20, the airline’s 777-200LR service is available for reservation from Atlanta to Los Angeles on 30OCT20, followed by from New York JFK to Los Angeles on 31OCT20. Last scheduled Boeing 777 service remain highly possible.



DL8787 ATL1500 – 1630LAX 77L 30OCT20

DL8807 JFK1300 – 1600LAX 77L 31OCT20