Air China Nov 2020 International operations as of 19OCT20

Air China and Shenzhen Airlines during the month of November 2020 schedules following International routes. As of 19OCT20, planned operations as follow. Various travel restriction as well as CAAC’s current International flights policy continue to impact the airline’s operation, which may lead to additional changes.
Air China
Beijing Capital – Athens 2 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Bangkok 1 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Copenhagen 2 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Delhi 1 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Dubai 2 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Frankfurt 1 weekly A350-900XWB (outbound only)
Beijing Capital – Delhi 2 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Islamabad – Karachi – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Los Angeles 1 weekly 777-300ER
Beijing Capital – Madrid 2 weekly A330-200/747-400
Beijing Capital – Minsk 2 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Paris CDG 1 weekly 777-300ER
Beijing Capital – Phnom Penh 2 weekly A321
Beijing Capital – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg 1 weekly 777-300ER
Beijing Capital – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Vancouver 2 weekly 777-300ER
Beijing Capital – Vienna 1 weekly A330-200
Beijing Capital – Warsaw 2 weekly A330
Beijing Capital – Yangon 1 weekly 737-800
Chengdu – Frankfurt 1 weekly A330-200
Chengdu – Kathmandu 1 weekly A319
Chengdu – Singapore 1 weekly A320
Hangzhou – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330
Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330
Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt 1 weekly 777-300ER
Shanghai Pu Dong – London Heathrow 1 weekly 777-300ER
Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330-300
Shenzhen – Los Angeles 1 weekly 777-300ER
Shenzhen Airlines
Shenzhen – Bangkok 1 weekly 737-800
Shenzhen – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A320
Shenzhen – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 737-800
Shenzhen – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330
