Air China Nov 2020 International operations as of 19OCT20

Air China and Shenzhen Airlines during the month of November 2020 schedules following International routes. As of 19OCT20, planned operations as follow. Various travel restriction as well as CAAC’s current International flights policy continue to impact the airline’s operation, which may lead to additional changes.



Air China

Beijing Capital – Athens 2 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Bangkok 1 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Copenhagen 2 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Delhi 1 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Dubai 2 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Frankfurt 1 weekly A350-900XWB (outbound only)

Beijing Capital – Delhi 2 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Islamabad – Karachi – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Los Angeles 1 weekly 777-300ER

Beijing Capital – Madrid 2 weekly A330-200/747-400

Beijing Capital – Minsk 2 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Paris CDG 1 weekly 777-300ER

Beijing Capital – Phnom Penh 2 weekly A321

Beijing Capital – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Shenzhen – Johannesburg 1 weekly 777-300ER

Beijing Capital – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Vancouver 2 weekly 777-300ER

Beijing Capital – Vienna 1 weekly A330-200

Beijing Capital – Warsaw 2 weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Yangon 1 weekly 737-800

Chengdu – Frankfurt 1 weekly A330-200

Chengdu – Kathmandu 1 weekly A319

Chengdu – Singapore 1 weekly A320

Hangzhou – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330

Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt 1 weekly 777-300ER

Shanghai Pu Dong – London Heathrow 1 weekly 777-300ER

Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330-300

Shenzhen – Los Angeles 1 weekly 777-300ER



Shenzhen Airlines

Shenzhen – Bangkok 1 weekly 737-800

Shenzhen – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A320

Shenzhen – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 737-800

Shenzhen – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330