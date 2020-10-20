Air New Zealand restores 2nd weekly Sydney – Norfolk Island service in NW20

By Jim Liu

Air New Zealand in recent schedule update once again filed changes to its planned service to Norfolk Island, during Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Previously reported on Airlineroute in late-September, the Star Alliance carrier has restored 2nd weekly flight on Brisbane – Norfolk Island sector.

Latest adjustment sees the extension of 2nd weekly Brisbane – Norfolk Island flight to late-March 2021, instead of late-January. On Sydney – Norfolk Island service, NZ will restore 2nd weekly flight from 09NOV20.

Brisbane – Norfolk Island 2 weekly A320neo
NZ914 BNE1005 – 1420NLK 32N 26
NZ915 NLK1445 – 1510BNE 32N 5
NZ915 NLK1525 – 1550BNE 32N 2

Sydney – Norfolk Island eff 09NOV20 2nd weekly service restored, A320neo
NZ912 SYD0950 – 1330NLK 32N 5
NZ912 SYD0955 – 1335NLK 32N 1

NZ913 NLK1445 – 1635SYD 32N 1
NZ913 NLK1520 – 1710SYD 32N 6

Overall Auckland – Sydney service will increase from 8 to 9 weekly from 07NOV20.