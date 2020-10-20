JetBlue schedules seasonal Montrose service in W20

JetBlue last week announced the expansion of seasonal market offering, with the addition of Montrose service. Operating on selected weekends, planned operation during winter 2020/21 season as follows.



Boston – Montrose eff 19DEC20 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 03JAN21, 2 weekly for week of 17FEB21 and 10MAR21 – 20MAR21)

Los Angeles – Montrose 19DEC20 – 20FEB21 1 weekly A320 (No operation 03JAN21 – 12FEB21)

New York JFK – Montrose 19DEC20 – 20FEB21 1 weekly A320 (No operation 03JAN21 – 12FEB21)