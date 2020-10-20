Aurora from November 2020 plans to resume service to Japan, as the airline schedules Vladivostok – Tokyo Narita route. From 01NOV20, Airbus A319 aircraft operates this route once a week on Sundays.
SU5480 VVO1115 – 1230NRT 319 7
SU5481 NRT1335 – 1705VVO 319 7
Aurora resumes Vladivostok – Tokyo service from Nov 2020
