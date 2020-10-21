Scoot resumes Sydney / Melbourne service in Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Scoot in November 2020 plans to resume additional routes to Australia, as the airline schedules service to Melbourne and Sydney, 1 weekly each. Planned operation as follows.

Singapore – Melbourne eff 01NOV20 1 weekly
TR024 SIN0655 – 1735MEL 789 7
TR025 MEL1115 – 1610SIN 789 1

Singapore – Sydney eff 02NOV20 1 weekly
TR002 SIN1000 – 2055SYD 789 1
TR003 SYD1000 – 1500SIN 789 2

The airline continues to operate 3 weekly Singapore – Perth service with 787-9 in November 2020.