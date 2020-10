Link Airways adds Canberra – Newcastle service from late-Nov 2020

Australian carrier Link Airways (previously known as FlyCorporate) from late-November 2020 plans to offer Canberra – Newcastle route, on board Saab 340 aircraft. Currently this route is operated by FlyPelican with Jetstream J32 aircraft.



From 20NOV20, Link Airways will operate 4 weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays only), increasing to 11 weekly by late-January 2021.



FC203 CBR0630 – 0730NTL SF3 15

FC201 CBR1600 – 1700NTL SF3 15



FC204 NTL0800 – 0900CBR SF3 15

FC208 NTL1730 – 1830CBR SF3 15



From 31JAN21, overall service will increase to 11 weekly, with FC203/204 operating on weekdays, FC201/208 operating daily except Saturdays.