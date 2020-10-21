Delta resumes Seattle – London Heathrow service from April 2021

Delta Air Lines in summer 2021 season plans to resume Seattle – London Heathrow route, previously served until March 2017 (and 2 flights in March 2018). The Skyteam member plans to operate Boeing 767-400ER on daily basis, effective 01APR21. This route was not included in Airlineroute’s report on Delta NS21 long-haul changes earlier this week.



DL020 SEA1850 – 1230+1LHR 764 D

DL021 LHR1400 – 1630SEA 764 D