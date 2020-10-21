Silver Airways adds Columbia SC service from Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Silver Airways this week announced service expansion at South Carolina, where the airline plans to launch 3 routes to Columbia, on board ATR42/72 aircraft. Planned operation from 17DEC20 as follows.

Fort Lauderdale – Columbia SC eff 17DEC20 2 weekly ATR72
3M140 FLL0930 – 1155CAE AT7 47
3M141 CAE1730 – 1950FLL AT7 47

Orlando – Columbia SC eff 17DEC20 2 weekly ATR72
3M144 MCO1510 – 1655CAE AT7 47
3M144 CAE1230 – 1420MCO AT7 47

Tampa – Columbia SC eff 17DEC20 2 weekly ATR42
3M138 TPA0745 – 0940CAE AT4 47
3M138 CAE1015 – 1210TPA AT4 47