Air Mauritius Nov 2020 operations as of 20OCT20

Air Mauritius during the month of November 2020 continues to operate limited service, reflected in recent schedule update. As of 20OCT20, planned operation as follows. Due to travel restrictions, reservation may only be available in certain direction on selected routes.



Mauritius – Paris CDG 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Mauritius – Rodrigues Island 26 weekly ATR72 (25 weekly from 12NOV20)

Mauritius – St. Denis de la Reunion 1 weekly A330-200