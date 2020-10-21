Air Namibia resumes South Africa service from late-Oct 2020

Air Namibia starting next week resumes regular International service, initially operating flights to South Africa. Planned operation from 28OCT20 as follows.

Windhoek – Cape Town 2 weekly ERJ135
Windhoek – Johannesburg 3 weekly ERJ135
Windhoek – Walvis Bay – Cape Town 2 weekly ERJ135

Separately, the airline starting tomorrow (22OCT20) will increase Windhoek Eros – Ondangwa service from 11 to 12 weekly. The airline resumed domestic service on 20SEP20, which also included service to Oranjemund, Luderitz, Rundu and Katima Mulilo.

