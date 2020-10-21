Air Namibia starting next week resumes regular International service, initially operating flights to South Africa. Planned operation from 28OCT20 as follows.
Windhoek – Cape Town 2 weekly ERJ135
Windhoek – Johannesburg 3 weekly ERJ135
Windhoek – Walvis Bay – Cape Town 2 weekly ERJ135
Separately, the airline starting tomorrow (22OCT20) will increase Windhoek Eros – Ondangwa service from 11 to 12 weekly. The airline resumed domestic service on 20SEP20, which also included service to Oranjemund, Luderitz, Rundu and Katima Mulilo.
Air Namibia resumes South Africa service from late-Oct 2020
Posted
Air Namibia starting next week resumes regular International service, initially operating flights to South Africa. Planned operation from 28OCT20 as follows.