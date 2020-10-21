Pobeda increases Istanbul flights form Nov 2020

Pobeda in November 2020 plans to increase service to Istanbul, which sees the airline serving both Istanbul (IST) and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW) airport. From 01NOV20, the airline will add 1 daily Moscow Vnukovo – Istanbul service (DP995/996), followed by expanded frequencies on Moscow Vnukovo – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen from 7 to 10 weekly, effective 14NOV20.



DP883 VKO0940 – 1305SAW 738 D

DP937 VKO1130 – 1455SAW 738 246

DP995 VKO1245 – 1610IST 738 D



DP884 SAW1355 – 1720VKO 738 D

DP938 SAW1535 – 1900VKO 738 246

DP996 IST1640 – 2005VKO 738 D



Airlineroute on 11OCT20 published Pobeda’s planned service on Kazan – Istanbul service, commencing on 01NOV20. The airline in last week’s schedule update has revised to Kazan – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, although frequency and schedules remain unchanged.



DP973 KZN1115 – 1455SAW 738 x246

DP974 SAW1535 – 1915KZN 738 x246



The airline also operates 5 weekly Krasnodar – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen flights in winter season.