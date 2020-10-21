Oman Air NW20 Europe / South East Asia operation changes as of 20OCT20

Oman Air in this week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its planned operation to Southeast Asia and Europe, for winter 2020/21 season. Planned operation between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21.



Muscat – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 02JAN21)

Muscat – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 01JAN21)

Muscat – Istanbul 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 27DEC20)

Muscat – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 04JAN21)

Muscat – London Heathrow 2 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 10JAN21)

Muscat – Manila 2 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 04JAN21)

Muscat – Paris CDG Service cancelled in NW20



Previously reported changes:

Muscat – Manchester Service cancelled in NW20 (Including all dates in 2021)

Muscat – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20

Muscat – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Muscat – Zurich Service cancelled in NW20