Rwandair Nov 2020 European service adjustment

Rwandair during the month of November 2020 is adjusting service to Europe, where the airline schedules 2 weekly Kigali – Brussels – London Heathrow flights, instead of 3. Frequency reduction is in effect from 25OCT20 to 30NOV20, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft.



WB700 KGL2359 – 0750+1BRU0910+1 – 0925+1LHR 333 15

WB701 LHR1705 – 1905BRU2030 – 0600+1KGL 333 26



Planned 3rd weekly service (Day 3 from Kigali, Day 4 from Europe) is scheduled from 02DEC20.