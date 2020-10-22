Air Canada adds A220 Montreal – Providenciales service in Dec 2020

Air Canada in recent schedule update filed limited-time Airbus A220-300 service to Turks and Caicos, scheduled between 20DEC20 and 10JAN21. During this period, the A220 will operate Montreal – Providenciales route once a week on Sundays, replacing Airbus A319 aircraft. The airline’s winter schedule is currently updated until 10JAN21 inclusive.



AC1252 YUL0830 – 1235PLS 223 7

AC1253 PLS1335 – 1740PLS 223 7



The A220 is also scheduled to make one-time appearance on Toronto – Victoria route on 10JAN21, replacing Airbus A321 aircraft. Additional changes remain possible.



AC195 YYZ0855 – 1113YYJ 223

AC192 YYJ1205 – 1936YYZ 223