United Caribbean / Central America frequency changes from late-Dec 2020

United Airlines from late-December 2020 plans to add various routes and frequencies to Central America, Mexico and The Caribbean. Majority of these additions opened for reservation since Friday 16OCT20, while some routes opened yesterday (21OCT20). Planned operation as follows.



Cleveland – Cancun eff 19DEC20 Service resumption since August 2019, 1 weekly 737-800

Denver – Belize City eff 19DEC20 1 weekly 737-800

Denver – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 19DEC20 Service resumption since April 2016, 1 weekly 737-800

Los Angeles – Liberia eff 08JAN21 3 weekly 737-900ER

Los Angeles – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 19DEC20 1 daily 737-800 (737-900ER from 05JAN21)

Los Angeles – San Pedro Sula eff 17DEC20 3 weekly 737-800

San Francisco – Liberia eff 09JAN21 1 weekly 737-900ER

Washington Dulles – Santo Domingo eff 17DEC20 1 daily 737-800



Planned service increase (based on frequency listing 03OCT20 vs 17OCT20). Certain service increase is only in effect during Christmas/New Year period:

Chicago O’Hare – Cancun eff 20DEC20 Increase from 20 to 21 weekly

Chicago O’Hare – Cozumel eff 20DEC20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

Denver – Los Cabos eff 19DEC20 Increase from 8 to 10 weekly

Denver – Puerto Vallarta eff 20DEC20 Increase from 8 to 11 weekly

Houston – Puerto Vallarta eff 19DEC20 Increase from 15 to 21 weekly

Houston – St. Thomas eff 20DEC20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

Los Angeles – Cancun eff 19DEC20 Increase from 15 to 21 weekly

Los Angeles – Guatemala City eff 20DEC20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly

Los Angeles – Los Cabos eff 19DEC20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta eff 19DEC20 Increase from 8 to 10 weekly

Los Angeles – San Salvador eff 20DEC20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

Newark – St. Kitts eff 20DEC20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

Washington Dulles – San Salvador eff 17DEC20 Increase from 7 to 14 weekly

Due to aircraft redeployment, selected markets will see frequency reduction, based on comparison between 03OCT20 vs 17OCT20, such as San Francisco – Puerto Vallarta, which sees reduced frequency from 16 to 8 weekly during the week of 20DEC20.