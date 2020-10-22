Russian carrier Utair starting next week is adding new service to Turkey, as the airline schedules Grozny – Istanbul route. From 26OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.
UT727 GRV1440 – 1710IST 738 136
UT728 IST1810 – 2040GRV 738 136
Utair adds Grozny – Istanbul service from late-Oct 2020
