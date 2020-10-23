airBaltic from December 2020 plans to resume service to Kittila in Finland, previously served until winter 2010/11 season. From 19DEC20, the airline’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft to operate Riga – Kittila service once weekly.
BT381 RIX1235 – 1430KTT 223 6
BT382 KTT1530 – 1725RIX 223 6
airBaltic resumes Kittila service from late-Dec 2020
