Bamboo Airways closes Prague W20 reservations as of 22OCT20

Bamboo Airways this week closed reservation for Hanoi – Prague route, originally scheduled to commence Sunday 25OCT20. Prior to removal, the airline was accepting reservation for this route, scheduled twice weekly with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Previously listed schedule as follows.
QH061 HAN0850 – 1600PRG 787 37
QH062 PRG1705 – 1005+1HAN 787 37
For the moment, the airline did not provide revised estimate launch date.
