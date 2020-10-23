Ethiopian recently adjusted Addis Ababa – London Heathrow service, for Northern summer 2021 season. From 28MAR21, the Star Alliance carrier will continue to operate this route 7 weekly, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, instead of A350.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
ET700 ADD0035 – 0650LHR 789 5
ET700 ADD0045 – 0700LHR 789 367
ET700 ADD0115 – 0730LHR 789 4
ET710 ADD1115 – 1700LHR 789 12
ET701 LHR2015 – 0700+1ADD 789 D
Ethiopian Airlines NS21 London operations as of 22OCT20
Posted
Ethiopian recently adjusted Addis Ababa – London Heathrow service, for Northern summer 2021 season. From 28MAR21, the Star Alliance carrier will continue to operate this route 7 weekly, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, instead of A350.