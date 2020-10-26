Air Canada adds Toronto – Doha service from mid-Dec 2020

Air Canada from December 2020 is launching service to Qatar, where the airline plans to operate Toronto – Doha route with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Subject to Government Approval, the airline will operate this route from 15DEC20, 3 times weekly.



Reservation is now available.



AC058 YYZ2010 – 1640+1DOH 789 246

AC059 DOH0840 – 1505YYZ 789 146