Emirates A380 NW20 Amman / Guangzhou service adjustment

Emirates in last week’s schedule update filed changes to its planned A380 operation for winter 2020/21 season, which sees the return of A380 service on Dubai – Amman route, effective 04NOV20. The A380 will serve Amman 3 times weekly.



EK903 DXB1405 – 1530AMM 388 345

EK904 AMM1710 – 2200DXB 388 345



The airline in recent schedule update also revised service to Guangzhou AND , as the airline schedules Dubai – Guangzhou – Bangkok – Dubai routing from 31OCT20, initially once a week. The airline does not have local traffic rights for Bangkok on EK363. Service increases to 2 weekly from 02JAN21.



EK362 DXB0250 – 1350CAN 388 6

EK363 CAN1750 – 2000BKK2135 – 0135+1DXB 388 6