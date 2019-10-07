Delta S20 Long-Haul changes as of 06OCT19

Delta during the weekend of 06OCT19’s schedule update filed additional changes to its summer 2020 long-haul service. Planned changes as follows.
Atlanta – Amsterdam Operational aircraft changes
DL072/073 29MAR20 – 30APR20 A330-300 replaces 777-200LR
DL070/071 eff 20JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300
Atlanta – Barcelona eff 01APR20 Day 13 (Day 24 from BCN) operated by A330-200, replacing -300
Atlanta – Munich eff 29MAR20 767-300ER continues operating, replacing previously filed -400ER
Atlanta – Paris CDG Operational aircraft changes
DL082/083 29MAR20 – 20MAY20 A330-300 replaces 777-200LR
DL084/085 28MAR20 – 29APR20 777-200LR replaces 767-400ER (777-200LR operates entire summer season)
Atlanta – Zurich 14MAY20 – 30JUN20 767-300ER replaces -400ER
Boston – Dublin eff 01APR20 767-300ER replaces A330-300 (767 operates entire summer season)
Detroit – Amsterdam DL138/139 A330-300 replaced by following aircraft
21MAY19 – 15JUN20 767-300ER
eff 16JUN20 A350-900XWB (Overall 2nd daily A350 service on this route)
Detroit – London Heathrow
DL016/017 A330-200 replaced by following aircraft
29MAR20 – 20MAY20 A330-300
eff 21MAY20 767-400ER
DL018/019 2nd daily service resumes from 07MAY20 instead of 29MAR20. A330-200 replaced by following aircraft
07MAY20 – 20MAY20 767-300ER
eff 21MAY20 767-400ER
Detroit – Munich Service operates from 01MAY20 instead of 01APR20. A330-200 replaces 767-400ER
Detroit – Paris CDG eff 29MAR20 2 daily service operated by 767-300ER, replacing A330-300
Detroit – Rome eff 01APR20 A330-300 replaces 767-300ER
Indianapolis – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 24MAY20 Service operates 5 weekly instead of 7, seasonal adjustment
Los Angeles – Amsterdam eff 01JUN20 Service resumes as seasonal flight with 767-300ER, 1 daily
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 DL160/161 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300
Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow A330-200 replaced by following aircraft
29MAR20 – 20MAY20 A330-300
eff 21MAY20 767-400ER
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 30APR20 767-300ER replaces A330-300
New York JFK – Amsterdam Operational aircraft changes
DL046/047 A330-300 replaces 767-300ER
DL048/049 767-300ER replaces A330-300
New York JFK – Malaga Reservation for seasonal service on/after 21MAY20 is not available
New York JFK – Ponta Delgada Reservation for seasonal service on/after 21MAY20 is not available
Portland OR – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 A330-200 replaces -300
Portland OR – London Heathrow eff 25APR20 Seasonal service begins 2 weeks earlier than planned. 767-400ER replaces A330-200
Seattle – Amsterdam eff 22JUL20 DL144/145 A330-900neo replaces 767-300ER
Expanded Boeing 767-400ER service featuring Delta One cabin:
Atlanta – Buenos Aires eff 15APR20
Atlanta – Zurich eff 01JUL20
Detroit – London Heathrow eff 21MAY20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow eff 21MAY20
New York JFK – Nice eff 10APR20
Portland OR – London Heathrow eff 25APR20
Previously reported changes:
Atlanta – Frankfurt eff 29MAR20 A330-200 replaces 767-300ER
Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200LR, replacing Tokyo Narita service
Boston – London Gatwick eff 21MAY20 1 daily 757 (Delta last served London Gatwick from Atlanta in April 2012)
Boston – Manchester eff 21MAY20 1 daily 757 (Delta last served Manchester from New York in May 2017)
Boston – Paris CDG eff 21MAY20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 767-300ER operating
Boston – Rome eff 21MAY20 New seasonal route, 1 daily A330-300
Detroit – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily A350-900XWB, replacing Tokyo Narita service
Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 767-300ER, replacing Tokyo Narita service
New York JFK – Dublin eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces 767-400ER
New York JFK – Frankfurt eff 29MAR20 A330-200 replaces 767-300ER
New York JFK – Lisbon eff 29MAR20 767-300ER replaces 757-200, 1 daily
New York JFK – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily, 767-400ER operating
Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily A330-200, replacing Tokyo Narita service
Seattle – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily A350-900XWB, replacing Tokyo Narita service
Seoul Incheon – Manila eff 29MAR20 1 daily A330-900neo, service resumption since October 1994 by Northwest Airlines (Seoul – Manila)
Tokyo Narita – Manila eff 01APR20 1 daily service cancelled
Delta S20 Long-Haul changes as of 06OCT19
