Delta S20 Long-Haul changes as of 06OCT19

Delta during the weekend of 06OCT19’s schedule update filed additional changes to its summer 2020 long-haul service. Planned changes as follows.



Atlanta – Amsterdam Operational aircraft changes

DL072/073 29MAR20 – 30APR20 A330-300 replaces 777-200LR

DL070/071 eff 20JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300



Atlanta – Barcelona eff 01APR20 Day 13 (Day 24 from BCN) operated by A330-200, replacing -300

Atlanta – Munich eff 29MAR20 767-300ER continues operating, replacing previously filed -400ER

Atlanta – Paris CDG Operational aircraft changes

DL082/083 29MAR20 – 20MAY20 A330-300 replaces 777-200LR

DL084/085 28MAR20 – 29APR20 777-200LR replaces 767-400ER (777-200LR operates entire summer season)



Atlanta – Zurich 14MAY20 – 30JUN20 767-300ER replaces -400ER

Boston – Dublin eff 01APR20 767-300ER replaces A330-300 (767 operates entire summer season)

Detroit – Amsterdam DL138/139 A330-300 replaced by following aircraft

21MAY19 – 15JUN20 767-300ER

eff 16JUN20 A350-900XWB (Overall 2nd daily A350 service on this route)



Detroit – London Heathrow

DL016/017 A330-200 replaced by following aircraft

29MAR20 – 20MAY20 A330-300

eff 21MAY20 767-400ER



DL018/019 2nd daily service resumes from 07MAY20 instead of 29MAR20. A330-200 replaced by following aircraft

07MAY20 – 20MAY20 767-300ER

eff 21MAY20 767-400ER



Detroit – Munich Service operates from 01MAY20 instead of 01APR20. A330-200 replaces 767-400ER

Detroit – Paris CDG eff 29MAR20 2 daily service operated by 767-300ER, replacing A330-300

Detroit – Rome eff 01APR20 A330-300 replaces 767-300ER

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 24MAY20 Service operates 5 weekly instead of 7, seasonal adjustment

Los Angeles – Amsterdam eff 01JUN20 Service resumes as seasonal flight with 767-300ER, 1 daily

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 DL160/161 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow A330-200 replaced by following aircraft

29MAR20 – 20MAY20 A330-300

eff 21MAY20 767-400ER



Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 30APR20 767-300ER replaces A330-300

New York JFK – Amsterdam Operational aircraft changes

DL046/047 A330-300 replaces 767-300ER

DL048/049 767-300ER replaces A330-300



New York JFK – Malaga Reservation for seasonal service on/after 21MAY20 is not available

New York JFK – Ponta Delgada Reservation for seasonal service on/after 21MAY20 is not available

Portland OR – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 A330-200 replaces -300

Portland OR – London Heathrow eff 25APR20 Seasonal service begins 2 weeks earlier than planned. 767-400ER replaces A330-200

Seattle – Amsterdam eff 22JUL20 DL144/145 A330-900neo replaces 767-300ER



Expanded Boeing 767-400ER service featuring Delta One cabin:

Atlanta – Buenos Aires eff 15APR20

Atlanta – Zurich eff 01JUL20

Detroit – London Heathrow eff 21MAY20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow eff 21MAY20

New York JFK – Nice eff 10APR20

Portland OR – London Heathrow eff 25APR20



Previously reported changes:

Atlanta – Frankfurt eff 29MAR20 A330-200 replaces 767-300ER

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200LR, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Boston – London Gatwick eff 21MAY20 1 daily 757 (Delta last served London Gatwick from Atlanta in April 2012)

Boston – Manchester eff 21MAY20 1 daily 757 (Delta last served Manchester from New York in May 2017)

Boston – Paris CDG eff 21MAY20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 767-300ER operating

Boston – Rome eff 21MAY20 New seasonal route, 1 daily A330-300

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily A350-900XWB, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 767-300ER, replacing Tokyo Narita service

New York JFK – Dublin eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces 767-400ER

New York JFK – Frankfurt eff 29MAR20 A330-200 replaces 767-300ER

New York JFK – Lisbon eff 29MAR20 767-300ER replaces 757-200, 1 daily

New York JFK – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily, 767-400ER operating

Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily A330-200, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily A350-900XWB, replacing Tokyo Narita service

Seoul Incheon – Manila eff 29MAR20 1 daily A330-900neo, service resumption since October 1994 by Northwest Airlines (Seoul – Manila)

Tokyo Narita – Manila eff 01APR20 1 daily service cancelled