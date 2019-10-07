Israir schedules London Stansted limited-time service in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Israir during Christmas and New Year period plans limited-time service to London Stansted, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.

Eilat – London Stansted
6H117 ETM1725 – 2100STN 320 02JAN20
6H118 STN1110 – 1830ETM 320 26DEC19

Tel Aviv – London Stansted
6H117 TLV0700 – 1010STN 320 26DEC19
6H115 TLV0935 – 1245STN 320 30DEC19

6H116 STN1345 – 2045TLV 320 30DEC19
6H117 STN2200 – 0500+1TLV 320 02JAN20

Twitter LinkedIn
