Condor in January 2020 is discontinuing Frankfurt – Kuala Lumpur service, 3 months earlier than previously planned. Based on latest adjustment, the airline schedules last Frankfurt departure on 16JAN20. For winter season, service operates twice weekly with Boeing 767, switching to A330-200 (Condor Partner Airline) from 18NOV19.
DE2358 FRA1115 – 0615+1KUL 332 14
DE2359 KUL2345 – 0610+1FRA 332 25
Condor discontinues Kuala Lumpur service in Jan 2020
Posted
Condor in January 2020 is discontinuing Frankfurt – Kuala Lumpur service, 3 months earlier than previously planned. Based on latest adjustment, the airline schedules last Frankfurt departure on 16JAN20. For winter season, service operates twice weekly with Boeing 767, switching to A330-200 (Condor Partner Airline) from 18NOV19.